Everipedia Market Cap Hits $176.70 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 21% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $176.70 million and $5.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,936,796 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,547,621 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

