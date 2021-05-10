EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

