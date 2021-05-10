Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

