Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

