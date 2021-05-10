Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day moving average of €27.12. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

