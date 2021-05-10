Exane Derivatives Buys 166 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $328,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 24.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 284,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

