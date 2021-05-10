Exane Derivatives Has $610,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its 200 day moving average is $347.00. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

