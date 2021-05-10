Exane Derivatives Invests $549,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,860,000.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.28 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

