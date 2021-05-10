Exane Derivatives Invests $753,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

