Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 43,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 463,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

