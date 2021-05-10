Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Itron were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

