Exane Derivatives Sells 10,852 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in XPeng were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

XPeng stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

