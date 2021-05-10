Excalibur Management Corp Buys 597 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 174,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 236,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.36. 158,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,543,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.