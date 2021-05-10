Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.47 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 4,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

