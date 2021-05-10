Excalibur Management Corp Has $400,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $78.86. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,993. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

