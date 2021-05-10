Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.29. 6,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.