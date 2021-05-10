ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and $86,133.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003594 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00803823 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020368 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

