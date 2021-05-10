eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.26. eXp World shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 5,115 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $24,628,950. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.