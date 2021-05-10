F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,139. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.