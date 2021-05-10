Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.4% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 26,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

