Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.