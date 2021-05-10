FC Barcelona Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $95.49 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $95.49 million and $11.68 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $32.36 or 0.00055663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00087231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.16 or 0.00801795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.31 or 0.09071867 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,765 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

