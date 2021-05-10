Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $96,960.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.