Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.83

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 50876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $717.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

