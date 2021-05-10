Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,189 ($28.60).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

FEVR stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,554 ($33.37). 139,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,341.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.23. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,617 ($21.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

