Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

5/10/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

