Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

