Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.