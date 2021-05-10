Field & Main Bank Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.43 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

