Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

