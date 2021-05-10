Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

