Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after purchasing an additional 155,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average is $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

