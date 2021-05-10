Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $219.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $220.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

