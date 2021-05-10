Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 971 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

MET opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.