First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $857.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $303.18 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

