First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $152.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $611.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,334. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

