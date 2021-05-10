First Pacific Financial Acquires 880 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. 23,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

