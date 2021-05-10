First Pacific Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 320.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.50% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 854,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,874,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,651. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

