First Pacific Financial Invests $542,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Nasdaq by 751.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.72. 6,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,078. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $164.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.