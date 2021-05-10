First Pacific Financial Sells 190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4,157.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.61. 33,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

