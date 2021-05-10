First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

