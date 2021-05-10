Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 285,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,739,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

