Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 807,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,961. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

