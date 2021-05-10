Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.800 EPS.
Shares of FLR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Fluor has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
