Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.800 EPS.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Fluor has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.