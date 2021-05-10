Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

