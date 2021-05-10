Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 813,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650,861. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

