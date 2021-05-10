Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$227.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Cfra to C$227.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cfra currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$198.42.

TSE:FNV opened at C$179.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

