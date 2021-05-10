FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

