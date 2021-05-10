FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

