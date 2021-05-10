FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday.

EFX stock opened at C$7.59 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

