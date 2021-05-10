FY2022 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Decreased by Analyst

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immersion in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

IMMR stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

