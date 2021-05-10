Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 261,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.