Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 261,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.